Gujarat Ambuja Exports jumps on stock split plan

Gujarat Ambuja Exports spurts 3.46% to Rs 142 after the company said its board will consider 2-for-1 stock split on 25 July 2020.

The board will consider a proposal to split each equity share of face value of Rs 2 each into two equity shares of face value Re 1 each. In the same meeting, the board will also consider Q1 June 2020 results.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports' net profit surged 72.8% to Rs 54.45 crore on a 28.9% decline in net sales to Rs 898.16 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports is principally involved in agro-processing and has focus on exports, competing in the global market.

