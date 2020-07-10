Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Equitas Holdings Ltd and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 July 2020.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd surged 8.04% to Rs 43.65 at 11:53 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd spiked 6.59% to Rs 408.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.51 lakh shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd soared 6.34% to Rs 263.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8739 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51787 shares in the past one month.

Equitas Holdings Ltd rose 4.20% to Rs 60.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd exploded 4.15% to Rs 169.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

