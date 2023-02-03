Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approves change in MD & CEO

-
At meeting held on 03 February 2023The Board of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services at its meeting held on 03 February 2023 has approved the appointment of Raul Rebello, currently the Chief Operating Officer of the Company, as the MD & CEO -Designate of the Company. Rebello will assume the position of MD & CEO of the Company (subject to necessary approvals from NRC, Board of Directors and Shareholders), when Ramesh Iyer, the current Vice Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, superannuates on 29 April 2024.
