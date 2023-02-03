JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Hong Kong Market ends lower
Business Standard

TI Clean Mobility completes acquisition of balance 30.04% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility

Capital Market 

Tube Investments of India announced that TI Clean Mobility, (TICMPL) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed today (3 February 2023) the acquisition of remaining 30.04% equity shares held by the founders of Cellestial E-Mobility (Cellestial).

Consequent to the acquisition, Cellestial has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TICMPL with effect from today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Fri, February 03 2023. 18:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU