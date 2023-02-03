TI Clean Mobility completes acquisition of balance 30.04% stake in Cellestial E-Mobility

Tube Investments of India announced that TI Clean Mobility, (TICMPL) a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has completed today (3 February 2023) the acquisition of remaining 30.04% equity shares held by the founders of Cellestial E-Mobility (Cellestial).

Consequent to the acquisition, Cellestial has become a wholly-owned subsidiary of TICMPL with effect from today.

