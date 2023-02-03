Board of Samvardhana Motherson International to consider fund raising

On 08 February 2023

The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International will meet on 08 February 2023 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)