Board of Samvardhana Motherson International to consider fund raising

On 08 February 2023The Board of Samvardhana Motherson International will meet on 08 February 2023 to consider a proposal for raising of funds by the Company through issuance of bonds / debentures / non-convertible debt securities or through any other permissible mode or any combination thereof, in one or more tranches.
