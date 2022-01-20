Natco Pharma signs license agreement with Medicines Patent Pool, Switzerland

To manufacture and sell Molnupiravir Capsules in India

Natco Pharma announced today that it has signed a non-exclusive licenses agreement with the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), Switzerland. MPP had taken license from Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. (MSD), USA for the same.

Natco with this license agreement can manufacture and sell molnupiravir Capsules 200 mg. for Indian market, which will be sold under brand name MOLNUNAT for treatment of Covid 19 infection with Sp02>93% and who have high risk of progression of the disease including hospitalization or death.

This agreement allows Natco to expand access to Covid-19 medicines in 105 countries in generic name. Under the license, Natco can set its own price for the generic products it produces, paying a royalty on sales to MSD. MSD, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics and Emory University will not receive royalties for sales of molnupiravir under this agreement for as long as COVID-19 remains classified as a Public Health Emergency of International Concern by the World Health. Organization

