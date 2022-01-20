ABB India achieves water positive certification for its Nelamangala unit

-
ABB India today announced that its Nelamangala unit has received a 'Water Positive' certification from The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI). The water positivity index for Nelamangala plant is 1.24. In place of simply replacing the amount of water taken from the environment, the unit implemented an Innovative 6R approach towards 'Water Positivity' to replenish more water than it consumes at the location.
The unique 6R approach includes initiatives such as rainwater use and recharge, reduction in the use of freshwater, water recycling, and real-time monitoring of water consumption, recharge, and saving. The Nelamangala unit currently has 17 rainwater recharge wells, 2 recharge ponds along with 5 cross wave technology-based recharge tanks.
ABB products such as water flow meters were installed in the rainwater recharge system to capture real-time data.
To reduce consumption of water, ABB India installed water-efficient fixtures, restricted the use of turf in the landscape area, and planted drought-tolerant plants in 81 percent of the landscape area. The unit has provisions of rainwater tanks for rooftop runoff along with TERI-approved filtration to get suitable water for a variety of end-uses. The campus has achieved close to 85 percent of water recyclability with the help of efficient Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and recycling the treated wastewater for use in gardening and washrooms.
ABB's Nelamangala unit, comprising of nearly 1500 employees, houses a state-of-the-art robotics facility spread over 3600 sq mt that delivers robotic applications and digital solutions for a variety of Indian industries. The Nelamangala unit also houses one of the first smart factories in Bangalore to produce ABB's entire range of smart power products.
