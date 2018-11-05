JUST IN
Natco Pharma standalone net profit rises 120.94% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 27.91% to Rs 522.40 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma rose 120.94% to Rs 193.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 87.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 27.91% to Rs 522.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 408.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales522.40408.40 28 OPM %44.1830.66 -PBDT266.80126.00 112 PBT246.80110.20 124 NP193.1087.40 121

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018.

