Business Standard

Kitex Garments standalone net profit rises 8.46% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.95% to Rs 167.85 crore

Net profit of Kitex Garments rose 8.46% to Rs 26.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 24.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 12.95% to Rs 167.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 148.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales167.85148.61 13 OPM %21.3328.93 -PBDT48.2743.77 10 PBT41.4638.03 9 NP26.1624.12 8

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:22 IST

