Arihant Tournesol reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Arihant Tournesol reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2018 quarter
Arihant Superstructures consolidated net profit declines 58.42% in the September 2018 quarter
Arihant Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 34.16% in the June 2018 quarter
Arihant Capital Markets standalone net profit declines 41.26% in the March 2018 quarter
Arihant's Securities standalone net profit rises 41.67% in the March 2018 quarter
-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Arihant Tournesol reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 and during the previous quarter ended September 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU