Mahalaxmi Rubtech standalone net profit rises 241.03% in the September 2018 quarter

Sales decline 27.47% to Rs 41.75 crore

Net profit of Mahalaxmi Rubtech rose 241.03% to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 27.47% to Rs 41.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 57.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales41.7557.56 -27 OPM %9.445.23 -PBDT3.772.97 27 PBT1.630.99 65 NP1.330.39 241

First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 17:22 IST

