Natco Pharma transfers Lenalidomide Capsules ANDA to Arrow International

Natco Pharma announced that it has transferred the Lenalidomide Capsules ANDA (2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, 20mg and 25mg strengths) to Arrow International as per an earlier agreement between the parties.

This transfer of the ANDA to Arrow does not materially change any of the terms of the agreement between the parties.

Arrow International (an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries) is the marketing partner of NATCO for this product in the US market.

The ANDA was approved by USFDA in May 2021 with final approval in the 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths, and tentative approval in the 2.5mg and 20mg strengths.

