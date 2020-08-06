Meghmani Finechem starts commercial production at new Hydrogen Peroxide plant

Located at Dahej

Meghmani Finechem, the subsidiary of Meghmani Organics, has completed installation of an integrated Hydrogen Peroxide plant in existing Chloralkali and Derivative Complex at Dahej and has started Commercial production from 30% July, 2020. The project is for value addition of the Hydrogen Gas and the project shall utilize the Hydrogen Gas from its own integrated Chloralkali Complex. The Hydrogen Peroxide - 50% concentration plant has a capacity of 60000 tons per annum. The total cost of the project incurred is Rs. 180 crore, with expected Revenue of Rs. 160 crore in FY 2022.

The present production capacity of the country is not adequate to meet the domestic requirement and balance supply gap is being fulfilled from imports. This plant will cater various industries like Textile Bleaching, Paper & Pulp Bleaching, Water and Effluent treatment, Non - Edible Oil Refining, Chemical Synthesis, Sugar Bleaching and Metallurgy industry. In addition, the Company will also focus on other industries such as Organic Peroxides, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics. Use in Textile & Paper Bleaching and purification of water are giving a push to the Industrial Hydrogen Peroxide market. Thus MFL will bring its Hydrogen Peroxide business to a significantly higher level within these fast growing markets and consolidate its position as one of the largest Chloralkali and Derivative Complex in India.

The plant production process is based on the latest State-of-the-Art technology. With commissioning of this plant, integrated MFL complex is expected to reach the total Revenue of Rs. 1200 crore per year by FY 2022 with key contributions from existing Caustic Chlorine, Potash and Derivatives such as Chloromethane, Hydrogen Peroxide, Epichlorohydrin (ECH) and Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC resin). The new upcoming projects Epichlorohydrin and CPVC resin are expected to be commissioned on FY 2022 and FY 2025 respectively. Then revenue of MFL will eventually reach to Rs. 2000 crore on full operation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)