PNC Infratech secures five NHAI projects worth Rs 6731.8 cr

PNC Infratech has signed concession agreements for the three HAM projects and contract agreements for the two EPC highway projects with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for an aggregate contract value of Rs. 6731.8 crore on 5 August 2020. These include -

HAM Projects -

1. Four Laning of Aligarh-Kanpur (Mitrasen-Kanpur) Section from Km 373.085 to 433.728, Package- V of NH- 34 in UP under Bharatmala Pariyojna - project bid cost of Rs 2052.0 crore

2.

Four Laning of Unnao-Lalganj Section of NH 232 A from km 0.000 to 70.000 in UP under NHDP IVB - project bid cost of Rs 1602.0 crore

3. Four laning of Jagdishpur - Faizabad Section of NH-330A from km 47.800 to km 108.020 in UP under Bharatmala Pariyojna - project bid cost of Rs 1530 crore.

EPC Projects

1. Eight Lane Access Controlled Expressway starting from junction with SH-63 and ending at junction with NH-1 in Gujarat from km 372+500 to 391+962 of Delhi - Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) under Bharatmala Pariyojna - Contract value Rs 789.4 crore

2. Eight Lane Access Controlled Expressway starting from junction with NH-47 and ending at junction with SH-175 in Gujarat from km 328+500 to 351+000 of Delhi - Vadodara Greenfield Alignment (NH-148N) under Bharatmala Pariyojna - Contract value of Rs 758.4 crore

