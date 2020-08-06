Fortis Healthcare announces appointment of CEO of SRL

-
Fortis Healthcare announced the appointment of Anand K as new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SRL (subsidiary of the company).
This is pursuant to the resignation of Arindam Haldar, the former CEO of SRL, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside of SRL after leading the company over the last four years.
