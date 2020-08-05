JUST IN
Board of Inox Leisure approves fund raising up to Rs 250 cr via equity issue

At meeting held on 05 August 2020

The Board of Inox Leisure at its meeting held on 05 August 2020 has approved raising funds up to Rs 250 crore through issue of securities either by way of a public issue or by way of rights issue or by way of a private placement (including but not limited through a qualified institutional placement) in accordance with the provisions of the applicable law.

