National Fertilizer update on sale of sulphur based fertilizers

National Fertilizer announced that in order to promote the balanced use of fertilizers in country, National Fertilizers (NFL) is encouraging farmers in its training programmes to also use non-urea fertilizers like DAP, MoP, NPK and Sulphur Based fertilizers.

With these efforts , the company has registered growth in sale of all non urea fertilizers during the first seven months of the current financial year.

The sale of sulphur based fertilizers of company - Bentonite Sulphur has registered a growth of 237% and SSP has registered growth of 133% over the CPLY. While Bentonite Sulphur, produced in NFL Panipat Plant, logged sale of 11,730 MT during April-October 2020 against CPLY of 3,478 MT, sale of SSP reached 14,726 MT compared to 6,323 MT during the same period last year.

