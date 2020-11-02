National Fertilizer update on sale of sulphur based fertilizers

-
National Fertilizer announced that in order to promote the balanced use of fertilizers in country, National Fertilizers (NFL) is encouraging farmers in its training programmes to also use non-urea fertilizers like DAP, MoP, NPK and Sulphur Based fertilizers.
With these efforts , the company has registered growth in sale of all non urea fertilizers during the first seven months of the current financial year.
The sale of sulphur based fertilizers of company - Bentonite Sulphur has registered a growth of 237% and SSP has registered growth of 133% over the CPLY. While Bentonite Sulphur, produced in NFL Panipat Plant, logged sale of 11,730 MT during April-October 2020 against CPLY of 3,478 MT, sale of SSP reached 14,726 MT compared to 6,323 MT during the same period last year.
