MOIL announces revision in prices effective 01 November

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from 01 November 2020 as under:

1.

The prices of all grades of Ferro grades and Chemical grades have been decreased by 7.5% on the existing prices prevailing since 01 October 2020.

2. The prices of all grades of SMGR grades (Mn30% & Mn25%) and Fines have been decreased by 5% on the existing prices prevailing since 01 October 2020.

