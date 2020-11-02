C3ntro Telecom selects Tejas for its network expansion

Tejas Networks announced that C3ntro Telecom, a leading wholesale carrier based in Mexico, has chosen to expand existing partnership with Tejas Networks for the upgrade of its high-speed Backbone and Broadband network.

Based in Mexico City, with coverage in major cities, C3ntro Telecom is the operator of choice for advanced data connectivity, international voice and SMS.

C3ntro will deploy Tejas' multi-terabit TJ1600 OTN/DWDM products to enhance bandwidth capacity on their optical backbone network to meet the massive surge in data center interconnect, broadband traffic from Work from Home (WFH), Video-on-Demand (VOD) and online learning.

