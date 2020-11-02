TVS Motor Company records 22% growth in Oct sales volumes

Sells 3.94 lakh units

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 22% registering 394,724 units in October 2020 as against 323,368 units in the month of October 2019.

Total two-wheelers sales grew by 24% recording 382,121 units in October 2020 as against 308,161 units in October 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 19% registering 301,380 units in October 2020 as against 252,684 units in October 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 38% recording 173,263 units in October 2020 as against 125,660 units in October 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 5% registering 127,138 units in October 2020 as against 121,437 units in October 2019.

The Company's total exports grew by 33% registering 92,520 units in the month of October 2020 as against 69,339 units in October 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 46% with 80,741 units in October 2020 as against 55,477 units in October 2019.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 12,603 units in October 2020 as against 15,207 units in October 2019.

