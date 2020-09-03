National Standard (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.60 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
National Stock Exchange Of India consolidated net profit rises 65.76% in the June 2020 quarter
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2020 quarter
Standard Shoe Sole & Mould India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.39 crore in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech consolidated net profit rises 36.45% in the March 2020 quarter
GSS Infotech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 25.93% to Rs 0.40 croreNet profit of National Standard (India) reported to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 25.93% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.400.54 -26 OPM %-30.00-666.67 -PBDT2.29-0.71 LP PBT2.23-0.76 LP NP1.60-0.61 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU