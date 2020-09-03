IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.58 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.09% to Rs 176.98 croreNet Loss of IL&FS Engineering & Construction Co reported to Rs 13.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 127.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 7.09% to Rs 176.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 190.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 405.06 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2042.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.61% to Rs 562.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1239.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales176.98190.48 -7 562.391239.14 -55 OPM %8.08-31.47 -1.06-7.11 - PBDT10.36-109.15 LP 25.37-355.17 LP PBT1.78-117.19 LP -6.82-391.92 98 NP-13.58-127.17 89 -405.06-2042.78 80
