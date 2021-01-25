Apollo Tyres Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2021.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd, Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup and Info Edge (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 25 January 2021.

Apollo Tyres Ltd tumbled 8.26% to Rs 212.75 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 15.45 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.73 lakh shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd lost 7.72% to Rs 11.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 959.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1254.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Metropolis Healthcare Ltd crashed 6.99% to Rs 2033. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5218 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4908 shares in the past one month.

Reliance Industries Ltd Partly Paidup fell 6.93% to Rs 1087.65. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.07 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98978 shares in the past one month.

Info Edge (India) Ltd plummeted 5.94% to Rs 5028.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91322 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)