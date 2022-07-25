Metal stocks rise

Metal stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Metal index increasing 54.84 points or 0.33% at 16874.15 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 2.03%), Tata Steel Ltd (up 1.95%),Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.78%),Hindalco Industries Ltd (up 0.52%),Steel Authority of India Ltd (up 0.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were JSW Steel Ltd (up 0.24%), and NMDC Ltd (up 0.24%).

On the other hand, Vedanta Ltd (down 1.2%), Coal India Ltd (down 1.17%), and National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 0.13%) turned lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 326.57 or 0.58% at 55745.66.

The Nifty 50 index was down 78.05 points or 0.47% at 16641.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 67.75 points or 0.25% at 26705.66.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 17.26 points or 0.21% at 8331.15.

On BSE,1279 shares were trading in green, 1513 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

