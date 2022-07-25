ICICI Bank Ltd Spikes 1.06%

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 13.28% over last one month compared to 9.92% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 6.06% rise in the SENSEX

ICICI Bank Ltd rose 1.06% today to trade at Rs 808.45. The S&P BSE BANKEX index is up 0.32% to quote at 42542.45. The index is up 9.92 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Axis Bank Ltd increased 0.55% and HDFC Bank Ltd added 0.46% on the day. The S&P BSE BANKEX index went up 6.8 % over last one year compared to the 5.57% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

ICICI Bank Ltd has added 13.28% over last one month compared to 9.92% gain in S&P BSE BANKEX index and 6.06% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 38907 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.29 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 859.7 on 25 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 642 on 07 Mar 2022.

