Nazara's step down subsidiaries get access to cash balances held with SVB

-
ALSO READ
Nazara Tech step-down subsidiaries hold Rs 64 cr at Silicon Valley Bank
Nazara's two step-down subsidiaries hold cash balance of USD 7.75 mn at Silicon Valley Bank
Sensex tumbles 691 pts, Nifty loses over 1%; HSBC to acquire SVB's UK unit for 1 euro
Nifty below 17,400 level, media stocks decline
Market drifts higher in early trade, breadth negative
-
Nazara Technologies announced that its two step-down subsidiaries Kiddopia Inc and Mediawrkz Inc have been given unrestricted access to the entire amount of USD 7.75mn (Rs 64 crore) that was held at Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).
From this amount, a sum of USD 7.25mn (Rs 60 crore) has been transferred to bank accounts outside of SVB and the balance amount of USD 0.5mn (Rs 4 crore) remains in SVB accounts for unrestricted operational use.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU