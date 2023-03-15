Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons consortium win Indian Railways tender

-
For manufacturing and supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels over 20 year periodThe consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons (RKFL-TWL Consortium) has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) as per the financial bid opening dated 14 March, 2023, for Manufacturing and Supply of Forged Wheels under Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.
The total quantity of Forged Wheels to be supplied will be around 15,40,000 wheels over a period of 20 (twenty) years.
