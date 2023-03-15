JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

KPIT Technologies to support Honda for its software-defined mobility transformation
Business Standard

Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons consortium win Indian Railways tender

Capital Market 

For manufacturing and supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels over 20 year period

The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons (RKFL-TWL Consortium) has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) as per the financial bid opening dated 14 March, 2023, for Manufacturing and Supply of Forged Wheels under Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

The total quantity of Forged Wheels to be supplied will be around 15,40,000 wheels over a period of 20 (twenty) years.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 09:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU