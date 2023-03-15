Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons consortium win Indian Railways tender

For manufacturing and supply of 15.40 lakh forged wheels over 20 year period

The consortium of Ramkrishna Forgings and Titagarh Wagons (RKFL-TWL Consortium) has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) as per the financial bid opening dated 14 March, 2023, for Manufacturing and Supply of Forged Wheels under Aatma-Nirbhar Bharat by the Ministry of Railways, Government of India.

The total quantity of Forged Wheels to be supplied will be around 15,40,000 wheels over a period of 20 (twenty) years.

