Paras Defence signs MoU with CONTROP, Israel

To set up joint venture in India for manufacturing electro-optic systems for various applications

Paras Defence and Space Technologies has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) on 14 March 2023 with CONTROP Precision Technologies (CONTROP), Israel with an intent to create new opportunities and expand both parties' business in the Indian and Global Defence sector. To support the MOU objectives, the parties intend to form a Joint Venture Company ('JV') in India for manufacturing Electro-Optic Systems for various applications, all in accordance with the Government of India's Make in India initiative.

