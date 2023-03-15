Paras Defence signs MoU with CONTROP, Israel

To set up joint venture in India for manufacturing electro-optic systems for various applicationsParas Defence and Space Technologies has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) on 14 March 2023 with CONTROP Precision Technologies (CONTROP), Israel with an intent to create new opportunities and expand both parties' business in the Indian and Global Defence sector. To support the MOU objectives, the parties intend to form a Joint Venture Company ('JV') in India for manufacturing Electro-Optic Systems for various applications, all in accordance with the Government of India's Make in India initiative.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU