Nazara Technologies to acquire 69.82% stake in Publishme

Nazara Technologies has signed binding term sheet on 16 June 2021 with Arrakis Tanitim Organizasyon Pazarlama San. Tic. Ltd.

Sti. (Publishme) and founders and shareholders of Publishme, for the proposed investment of approx. Rs 20 crore by the Company through its subsidiary for acquiring 69.82% stake in Publishme by way of primary and secondary transaction.

Publishme is a full-service games marketing and publishing agency which works extensively with gaming publishers in Turkey and MENA (Middle East & North African) region.

With this acquisition, Nazara expands its international footprint in the freemium segment. Nazara will aim to build local execution capabilities cutting across key growth segments namely, freemium, gamified learning and esports.

