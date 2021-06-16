Wipro partners with Exaware to develop advanced engineering solution for 5G upgrades

Wipro announced a partnership with Exaware, a leading provider of Open Network routing solutions. The partnership will jointly develop advanced engineering solutions that foster innovation in the networking industry, streamline 5G technology upgrades, and open the door to future 6G compatibility.

Traditional Radio Access Network (RAN) networks are slow to advance, and expensive to upgrade because existing hardware and software options are tightly coupled, and provided by a single vendor.

Wipro and Exaware are developing engineering products and solutions that will decouple hardware from software, enabling communication service providers (CSPs) to select different hardware and software vendors. This, in turn, will promote innovation by network equipment providers, advance Disaggregated Cell Site Gateways (DCSG), enable an end-to-end disaggregated Open RAN infrastructure, and ultimately drive down network costs.

