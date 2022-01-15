NBCC bags new business of Rs 592 cr in Dec

NBCC on Friday announced that it secured total business of Rs 592 crore in the month of December 2021.

The EPC company had secured total business orders worth Rs 150.49 crore in previous month of November 2021.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. The Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

On a consolidated basis, net profit of NBCC (India) rose 68.28% to Rs 72.04 crore on 38.94% rise in net sales to Rs 1889.80 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of NBCC ended 3.19% higher at Rs 53.35 on Friday, 14 January 2022. In last one month, the stock has moved 18% higher as compared to a 5.37% rise in Nifty 50 index.

