Maruti Suzuki hikes prices across models

The car major announced price change across models owing to increase in various input costs.

The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from Saturday, 15 January 2022, the company said in a statement issued on the stock exchanges.

Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components and spare parts (automobiles).

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit dropped 65.7% to Rs 486.90 crore in Q2 FY22 as against Rs 1,419.60 crore in Q2 FY21. Net sales rose 9.1% Y-o-Y (year-on-year) to Rs 19,300.50 crore during the quarter.

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.08% to end at Rs 8082.15 on the BSE yesterday, 14 January 2022.

