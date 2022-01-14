Genesys Intl Corp hits the roof after Ashish Kacholia picks stake

Genesys International Corporation was locked in an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 381.55 after seasoned investor Ashish Kacholia acquired 1.95% stake in the company in October-December 2021 quarter.

As per the shareholding pattern for recently ended December 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia held 6,08,752 shares, or 1.95% equity, of Genesys International Corporation.

In shareholding pattern of the company for September 2021 quarter, Ashish Kacholia's name was not present in individual shareholders' list. This means that the investor has bought these shares during Q3FY22, but it cannot be ascertained whether he bought these shares in a single transaction or in parts.

As on December 2021, promoter & promoter group held 48.01% in Genesys International Corporation.

Shares of Genesys International Corporation have risen 36.29% in eight consecutive trading session.

In the past one year, the stock has zoomed 378.13% while the benchmark Sensex has added 23.48% during the same period.

On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 72.674. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.

The stock was trading above its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 312.10, 256 and 188.81, respectively.

Genesys International Corporation is engaged in providing geospatial information systems (GIS), primarily involving digitization of maps, and conversion of paper-based drawings to the digital platform. GICL provides services to companies in industry verticals such as urban development, utilities, natural resources, disaster management, telecom, civil engineering, construction, infrastructure, and media.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 15.43% to Rs 5.61 crore on a 46.19% increase in sales to Rs 31.49 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

