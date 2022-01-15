Tinplate Company records PAT of Rs 94 crore in Q3

-
ALSO READ
Tinplate Company jumps after Q2 PAT spurts 366% YoY to Rs 74.93 cr
Tinplate Company shines after board OKs capex plan
Barometers at fresh intraday high; Tata Group stocks rally
Tinplate Company of India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Tinplate Company of India standalone net profit rises 189.27% in the December 2021 quarter
-
Tinplate Company of India's net profit surged to Rs 94.94 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 32.82 crore in Q3 FY21.
Net sales during the quarter increased by 88% YoY to Rs 1,065.84 crore.
Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 127.02 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with Rs 44.05 crore reported in Q3 FY21.
As compared with Q2 FY22, the company's net profit and net sales are higher by 20.3% and 26.7%, respectively.
Tinplate Company of India (TCIL) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which has a 74.96% stake in it. TCIL is India's leading tinplate producer.
The scrip rose 1.95% to end at Rs 320.95 on the BSE on Friday.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU