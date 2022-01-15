Tinplate Company records PAT of Rs 94 crore in Q3

Tinplate Company of India's net profit surged to Rs 94.94 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 32.82 crore in Q3 FY21.

Net sales during the quarter increased by 88% YoY to Rs 1,065.84 crore.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY22 stood at Rs 127.02 crore, which is significantly higher as compared with Rs 44.05 crore reported in Q3 FY21.

As compared with Q2 FY22, the company's net profit and net sales are higher by 20.3% and 26.7%, respectively.

Tinplate Company of India (TCIL) is a subsidiary of Tata Steel, which has a 74.96% stake in it. TCIL is India's leading tinplate producer.

The scrip rose 1.95% to end at Rs 320.95 on the BSE on Friday.

