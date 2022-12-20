NBCC gains on bagging Rs 69-cr contract from Odisha Power Transmission Corp

NBCC (India) advanced 2.54% to Rs 42.40 after the company secured a construction order worth Rs 69.3 crore from Odisha Power Transmission Corporation (OPTCL).

The contract involves construction of new multistoried quarter complex consisting of 100 quarters by demolishing the existing 224 quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit rose 34.1% to Rs 95.46 crore on 8.4% rise in net sales to Rs 2,013.08 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

