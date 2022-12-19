Telecom stocks edge higher after TRAI releases subscriber data for Oct'22

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released the telecom subscription data for the period ended on 31 October 2022 on 19 December 2022.

The number of telephone subscribers in India decreased from 117.19 crore at the end of September 2022 to 117.05 crore at the end of October 2022, thereby recording a monthly negative growth rate of 0.12%.

Total wireless subscribers decreased from 1,145.45 million at the end of September 2022, to 1,143.63 million at the end of October 2022, thereby registering a monthly decline rate of 0.16%.

Reliance Jio added 14.14 lakh subscribers in the month of October 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 42.13 crore. Reliance Industries (RIL), which controls Reliance Jio, was up 1.22%.

Bharti Airtel (up 2.13%) added 8.05 lakh subscribers in the month of October 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 36.50 crore.

Vodafone Idea (up 0.12%) lost 35.09 lakh subscribers in the month of October 2022 and its total subscriber based stood at 24.56 crore.

As on 31 October 2022, the private access service providers held 90.24% market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL, the two PSU access service providers, had a market share of only 9.76%.

Among the private players, the market share of Reliance Jio was 36.85%, that of Bharti Airtel was 31.92% and Vodafone Idea's market share was 21.48%.

