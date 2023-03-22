JUST IN
NBCC (India)'s subsidiary HSCC (India) wins orders worth Rs 478.41 cr

NBCC (India) announced that its subsidiary - HSCC (India) has secured orders worth Rs 478.41 crore as detailed below:

1.

Rs 130 crore order placed by Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh for construction of 150-bed Critical Care Block.

2. Rs 348.41 crore order placed by Medical Education & Research Department, Govt. of Maharashtra for project management consultancy on turnkey basis for construction of 100 seats government medical, 430- bed hospital at Maharashtra University of Health Sciences, Nasik.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 22 2023. 14:25 IST

