SEPC to implement enhanced portion of Chhattisgarh road project

SEPC announced that an approval has been obtained for implementation of the enhanced portion of the rehabilitation and upgradation of NH43 in Chhattisgarh Road project for Rs 120 crore with direct payment from Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) to SEPC.

This enables SEPC to receive funds directly from MORTH to smoothly execute and complete the project.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)