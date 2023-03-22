Mahindra & Mahindra update on Last Mile Mobility Business

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra CIE tumbles on large volumes; holds 200-day SMA
Maruti Suzuki India strengthens its SUV line-up with FRONX and JIMNY
Mahindra & Mahindra records highest ever monthly sales of 64,486 units
Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of Mahindra Tractor Assembly Inc.
ICRA reaffirms ratings of Sterling Tools
-
Mahindra & Mahindra has on 22 March 2023 approved the sale / transfer of assets pertaining to the Last Mile Mobility Business of the Company to a new company to be incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.
Further, the company has entered into a subscription agreement and shareholders agreement with International Finance Corporation (IFC) for investment by IFC of an amount up to Rs 600 crore in Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares (CCPS) of NewCo, in one or more tranches, in accordance with the terms and conditions as stipulated in the aforesaid Agreement(s), valuing the NewCo at upto Rs. 6,020 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU