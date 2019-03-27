Vedanta makes oil discovery in Krishna-Godavari Basin block KG-OSN-2009/3

-
ALSO READ
India presents opportunities in oil and gas sector at Singapore roadshow
Cabinet clears reform to enhance domestic oil & gas exploration
Oilfield auction deferred by a month: DGH
55 OALP-1 winners awarded contracts for oil, gas exploration
India stages roadshow in UK to attract investors for oil, gas sector
-
Vedanta has notified the Management Committee, Directorate General of Hydrocarbons and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas of an Oil Discovery in the second exploratory well H2, located in the block KG-OSN-2009/3, Krishna-Godavari Basin, East Coast of India. Vedanta holds 100% participating interest in the block.
Multiple reservoir zones were encountered in the well H2 within the Mesozoic sequence between the depths of 3310m to 4026m with hydrocarbon indications during drilling and down hole logging.
The zone from 3403m to 3431m was tested through conventional well testing (Drill Stem Test) and flowed oil to surface. Further appraisal will be required to establish the size and commerciality of the oil discovery in the Mesozoic sequence.
The first exploration well A3-2 drilled in the block was a gas discovery. Evaluations are ongoing based on the results of the first well A3-2 and the second well H2 to finalise the forward programme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU