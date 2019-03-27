JUST IN
Subex secures multi-year contract from VodafoneZiggo to deploy ROC Partner Settlement

Subex has been awarded a six-year deal with VodafoneZiggo, an integrated communications and entertainment services provider, to deploy its ROC Partner Settlement and Route Optimization Solutions. The solution will be deployed on a SaaS-based model for VodafoneZiggo's new Interconnect Billing Platform, replacing three different existing legacy billing systems with a single solution, to reduce complexities and optimize costs. This deployment will also help VodafoneZiggo further reduce its operational costs through the Subex Managed Service Center of Excellence, to which certain business operations will be outsourced.

VodafoneZiggo is a Netherlands based operator offering fixed, mobile and integrated communication and entertainment services to consumers and businesses. VodafoneZiggo is a joint venture of Liberty Global, the biggest international TV and broadband internet company, and Vodafone Group, one of the world's biggest telecommunication companies.

Post the merger in 2017, VodafoneZiggo has begun an IT transformation and system consolidation project.

As a part of the project, the service provider selected Subex's solutions for their Wholesale Department, to achieve business objectives through Subex's expertise in Wholesale Management and Managed Services. Apart from reducing operational costs, the deployment will also allow VodafoneZiggo to generate more revenues through the new functionalities of the ROC platform, in addition to improving interconnect billing and reconciliations.

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 18:16 IST

