Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

Bharat Heavy Electricals announced that pursuant to communication dated 18.03.2019 from Department of Heavy Industry, Ministry of Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises and approval of the Board of BHEL, Shri Amit Varadan, Joint Secretary, Department of Heavy Industry has been appointed as Part-time Official Director on the Board of BHEL w.e.f. 27 March 2019 in place of Pravin L.

Agrawal, Joint Secretary (who ceased to be Director on the Board w.e.f. 27 March 2019).

First Published: Wed, March 27 2019. 18:15 IST

