Bharat Heavy Electricals announces change in directorate

announced that pursuant to communication dated 18.03.2019 from Department of Heavy Industry, and approval of the Board of BHEL, Shri Amit Varadan, Joint Secretary, has been appointed as Part-time Official on the Board of w.e.f. 27 March 2019 in place of Pravin L.

Agrawal, (who ceased to be on the Board w.e.f. 27 March 2019).

