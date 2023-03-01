NCC bags three new orders worth Rs 2374 cr in Feb

NCC has received three new orders worth Rs 2374 crore in month of February 2023.

These orders have been received from state government agencies and PSU.

Division-wise break-up of orders: Transportation division - Rs 1224 crore Water and environment division - Rs 830 crore Mining division - Rs 320 crore

