Business Standard

NCC bags three new orders worth Rs 2374 cr in Feb

Capital Market 

NCC has received three new orders worth Rs 2374 crore in month of February 2023.

These orders have been received from state government agencies and PSU.

Division-wise break-up of orders: Transportation division - Rs 1224 crore Water and environment division - Rs 830 crore Mining division - Rs 320 crore

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, March 01 2023. 10:29 IST

