Wipro Gallagher Solutions releases NetOxygen Launchpad 3.0

Gallagher Solutions announced the release of the latest update of NetOxygen Launchpad, a state-of-the-art consumer point-of-sale (POS) portal delivering true digital experience and enhanced consumer engagement, across channels, throughout the loan cycle, including the post loan submission process.

Gallagher Solutions' NetOxygen 3.0 experience helps lenders transform the consumer application by offering easy access to loan documents, disclosures, key loan contacts, and interactive to-do lists from any device (PC, laptop, tablet, or smartphone).

With its responsive and adaptive design, NetOxygen seamlessly adjusts to the end user's device.

