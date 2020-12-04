NCC spurts after Rakesh Jhunjhunwala hikes stake

-
ALSO READ
VA Tech Wabag raises Rs 120 cr from Jhunjhunwala and two others HNIs
Rallis India gains after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
Edelweiss Financial rallies after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
FirstSource Solutions jumps after Jhunjhunwala hikes stake
Indiabulls Real Estate rallies after Jhunjhunwala's Rare Enterprises buys stake
-
NCC soared 6.36% to Rs 51 after well-known investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, his wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala, and group companies increased shareholding in the construction firm to 13.7%.From 4 November 2014 till 3 December 2020, persons acting in my concert have acquired total 1,25,51,168 equity shares of NCC. This amounts to acquisition of more than 2% of total paid-up equity of NCC," said Jhunjhunwala in his statement available on the exchange on Thursday (3 December). Of this, 10 lakh equity shares of NCC were acquired on 3 December 2020.
Now, "our total shareholding is 8,36,04,432 equity shares of NCC, which is 13.70% of total paid up equity of NCC of 60,98,46,588 equity shares," his statement added.
Jhunjhunwala along with persons acting in his concert (Rekha Jhunjhunwala, Rare Investments, Rajeshkumar Jhunjhunwala, Sushiladevi Gupta, Rare Equity and Rare Share & Stock) were holding 7,10,53,264 equity shares (representing 12.78% of total paid up equity) of NCC, till 3 November 2014.
On a consolidated basis, NCC's net profit declined 11.5% to Rs 69.70 crore on a 11.9% fall in net sales to Rs 1,708.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU