Marico rises on launching soya chunks

Marico rose 1.54% to Rs 395.45 after the FMCG major announced its foray into the plant protein category with the launch of Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks.

In line with its aim to strengthen its presence in the healthy foods segment, the company said it has introduced a differentiated product in the soya chunks segment. Today, consumers are proactively seeking healthy and protein rich foods that can easily integrate into their daily routine, Marico added.

Speaking on the launch, Sanjay Mishra, Chief Operating Officer, India Sales of Marico said, Today people are increasing opting for a healthier lifestyle which in turn is fuelling a trend towards the inclusion of immunity boosting foods and higher levels of protein in our diet. Soya Chunks are a great source of vegetarian protein, high in fibre and low on fat. They are also very versatile and can be cooked in multiple ways to suit all taste. As per our research, some consumers have found existing products to be chewy and hard in texture and do not absorb any flavour easily. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks using Super Soft Technology which makes the texture soft and spongy while absorbing all the flavours when cooked, keeping the nutritional value intact. These newly launched Soya Chunks mark our entry into the plant protein category.

Marico said Saffola Mealmaker Soya Chunks will come in four pack sizes - 45 gram for Rs 10, 200 gram for Rs 45, 400 gram for Rs 89 and 1 kg for Rs 150. It has been launched in West Bengal across general trade. It will also be shortly available across modern trade, on direct to consumer portal and on major e-commerce platforms.

Shares of Marico have gained 8.36% in four trading session. The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 398.45 in intraday today.

Marico is one of India's leading consumer products companies, in the global beauty and wellness space. The company's net profit rose 6.9% to Rs 264 crore on an 8.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,989 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.

