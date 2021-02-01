NCC surges on order win

-
ALSO READ
Construction stocks in demand after budget outlay
Finance Minister Emphasises Lenders Need To Expedite Resolution Of Loan Accounts
Union Finance Minister Holds Pre Budget Consultation With Finance Ministers Of States And Union Territories
Finance Minister Says G20 Has Delivered Some Very Significant Initiatives This Year
Finance Minister Inaugurates National Infrastructure Pipeline Online Dashboard
-
NCC soared 14.09% to Rs 67.20 after the company received five new orders totaling to Rs 1,200 crore in January 2021.
Out of these, orders worth Rs 607 crore pertain to Water & Environment division and order worth Rs 593 crore pertain to Buildings division. These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 February 2021.
Meanwhile, presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: To further augment road infra, more economic corridors are being planned.
FM announced 3,500 km of national highway works in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore, 1,100 km of national highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore and 675 km of highway works in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore.
On a consolidated basis, NCC's net profit declined 11.5% to Rs 69.70 crore on a 11.9% fall in net sales to Rs 1,708.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU