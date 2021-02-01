NCC surges on order win

NCC soared 14.09% to Rs 67.20 after the company received five new orders totaling to Rs 1,200 crore in January 2021.

Out of these, orders worth Rs 607 crore pertain to Water & Environment division and order worth Rs 593 crore pertain to Buildings division. These orders are received from Central/State Government agencies and do not include any internal orders. The announcement was made during trading hours today, 1 February 2021.

Meanwhile, presenting the Union Budget 2021, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said: To further augment road infra, more economic corridors are being planned.

FM announced 3,500 km of national highway works in Tamil Nadu at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crore, 1,100 km of national highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore and 675 km of highway works in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 crore.

On a consolidated basis, NCC's net profit declined 11.5% to Rs 69.70 crore on a 11.9% fall in net sales to Rs 1,708.32 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

NCC is engaged in the construction activities in the infrastructure sector.

