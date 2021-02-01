The Anup Engineering Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

-
-
Gokaldas Exports Ltd, Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd, Ester Industries Ltd and Hisar Metal Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 February 2021.
The Anup Engineering Ltd crashed 15.80% to Rs 598.9 at 14:33 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19229 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2546 shares in the past one month.
Gokaldas Exports Ltd tumbled 7.71% to Rs 82. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38320 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23716 shares in the past one month.
Pil Italica Lifestyle Ltd lost 6.89% to Rs 10. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 27125 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70045 shares in the past one month.
Ester Industries Ltd plummeted 6.53% to Rs 110.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85122 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47033 shares in the past one month.
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd fell 6.36% to Rs 94.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5892 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18373 shares in the past one month.
