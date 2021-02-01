KRBL Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Jindal Stainless Ltd, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd and UPL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2021.

KRBL Ltd crashed 14.50% to Rs 202.9 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20531 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd tumbled 13.21% to Rs 70.6. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd lost 9.64% to Rs 123.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 79310 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46531 shares in the past one month.

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd shed 5.00% to Rs 526.4. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4050 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7965 shares in the past one month.

UPL Ltd slipped 4.96% to Rs 532.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

