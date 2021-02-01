TVS Motor rises after strong sales in Jan

TVS Motor Company added 3.52% to Rs 379.90 after the company's total auto sales grew 31% to 307,149 units in January 2021 as against 234,920 units in January 2020.

While the company's total two-wheelers sales grew by 34% to 294,596 units, total three-wheeler sales declined by 13% to 12,553 units in January 2021 over January 2020.

Total exports jumped by 43% to 100,926 units in January 2021 from 70,784 units in January 2020. This was despite scarcity in availability of containers.

"The demand in export market continues to be robust," the company said in a BSE filing made during market hours today.

TVS Motor Company is a two and three-wheeler manufacturer, and the flagship company of the $8.5 billion TVS Group.

